Life slowly returning to normal in J&K, students seen attending schools in large numbers

Jammu: Following restrictions imposed by the government in wake of scrapping Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir is returning to normalcy as students here have begun attending schools in large numbers.

Students of Vidyapeeth School in Jammu were seen enthusiastically participating in the morning assembly. After reciting morning prayers the students also indulged in a light aerobics session.

After the lifting of restrictions, schools are now providing students with extra classes to make up for the lost time.

"We are giving extra classes to students to compensate for the closure of schools earlier to ensure completion of their syllabus. We are complying with the orders that we are receiving from Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education," said Kiran Mangi a teacher at the school.

Primary schools also re-opened in Srinagar and Rajouri districts earlier this week. Prohibitory orders were issued after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on August 5.