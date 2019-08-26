INX Media: SC extends protection from arrest to Chidambaram till tomorrow in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday extended till Tuesday the protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said it will continue hearing on Tuesday the plea of Chidambaram challenging the Delhi High Court order which had rejected his anticipatory bail in the money laundering case.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chidambaram completed his arguments and said he will file the rejoinder to the ED's counter affidavit. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED, said he will advance his arguments Tuesday and the bench posted the matter for hearing at noon tomorrow.