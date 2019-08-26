India to launch Cartosat-3 cartography satellite in October/November

Chennai: India will launch its advanced cartography satellite, Cartosat-3, towards the end of October or early November, said K.Sivan, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).
"The next launch will be cartography satellite Cartosat-3. The launch will be towards the end of October or early November this year," Sivan told IANS. He said Cartosat-3 will be launched using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket.
An earth observation or remote sensing satellite, Cartosat-3 is an advanced version with better spatial and spectral characteristics as compared to the Cartosat-2 series satellites. Cartosat-3 will also have strategic applications with better pictures.
