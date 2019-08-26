Bigamy charge: Gujarat IAS officer appears before women's panel

Ahmedabad: Suspended IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya on Monday appeared before the Gujarat State Commission for Women in connection with the allegations of bigamy and cheating levelled against him by a Delhi-based woman.

Dahiya was last week summoned by the women's commission in Gandhinagar to register his statement after the panel received the complaint from the woman, who alleged that Dahiya cheated her by getting married to her without divorcing his first wife.

After meeting Dahiya on Monday, the commission's chairperson, Leelaben Ankoliya, said the panel may call the suspended officer and the woman for a joint questioning to get clarity in the matter.

"During today's meeting, Dahiya gave an explanation on various issues pertaining to the allegations he is facing. We had detailed discussions on all the charges he is facing. If needed, we may hold a joint questioning of both the woman and Dahiya in future," Ankoliya told reporters in Gandhinagar.