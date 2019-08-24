Will miss discussion on politics, cricket: S. Jaishankar on Arun Jaitley's demise

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said he is "deeply grieved" at the passing away of former finance minister Arun Jaitley. Jaitley breathed his last on Saturday afternoon. He was 66.

"Deeply grieved at the passing away of Shri Arun Jaitley ji. A towering political figure who influenced an entire generation. Will miss our discussions, on politics as much as cricket," tweeted Jaishankar. Health condition of Jaitley had worsened in the past two weeks.