UP: Couple commit suicide allegedly over caste differences

Barabanki: An unmarried couple was found hanging from a tree in Safdarjung area of Barabanki district on Friday, police said.
According to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar, prima facie it seems to be a case of suicide as both were in a relationship and their family did not give consent for their marriage since both belonged to different castes.
"We will conduct a probe to look in the incident", the official said. The duo, who had allegedly gone missing on Thursday night, were found hanging from a tree next morning.
The bodies were sent for post-mortem and an investigation in the matter is underway.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)