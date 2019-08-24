McDonald's in spot over Halal meat

New Delhi: After food delivery platform Zomato, McDonald's is facing a major backlash from Twitterati over whether the fast food company serves Jhatka or Halal meat to its customers.

After a Twitter user asked McDonald's India whether their restaurants are Halal certified, the company said it does serve Halal meat to its customers. "The meat that we use, across our restaurants, is of the highest quality and is sourced from government-approved suppliers.

All our restaurants have HALAL certificates. You can ask the respective restaurant Managers to show you the certificate for your satisfaction and confirmation," McDonald's India tweeted.

The response had Netizens attacking the company's Twitter handle. "McDonald's, we Hindus want ‘jatka’ meat," posted an angry user while another wrote: "I don't want to eat needlessly cruel halal meat. What option do I have? Or should I not eat at McDonald's?"

The response irked many users who blasted the fast food major for serving Halal meat to a nation where 80 per cent people are non-Muslims.

"Dear @McDonalds, per your response, should I understand that your products are not meant for non-Muslims in India? Do let me know," tweeted another.

In a similar incident, Zomato faced flak after it said that food doesn't have any religion while responding to a customer declining to accept an order delivered by a Muslim delivery agent.

"Thanks for the info but what about ‘jatka’ meat which we Hindus eat? Either start serving or we are not going come to your outlets ever," posted an angry user to McDonald's India.