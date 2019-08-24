Kashmiri protesters clash with security forces in Srinagar, tear gas used

Despite tight security, protesters in Kashmir’s Srinagar have been protesting since three weeks to show anger against the withdrawal of autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir. On Friday, the security forces used tear gases against stone-pelting protesters in Soura district.

A Reuters report says, the protesters wanted to march to the office of the U.N. Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) as many posters were seen in the Muslim-majority region Srinagar this week.

Looking into the situation, the security was intensified and restrictions imposed in Srinagar by authorities. Local police blocked all major junctions leading to the office of UN Military observer's office in the Sonwar region of the city. The Reuters report added this was the first such call by separatists seeking Kashmir’s secession from India.

The traffic police also put barricades and erected concertina wires at many places to prevent protesters from marching to Lal Chowk and Sonawar. Scores of security personnel were also deployed to maintain peace and order in the region.

Paramilitary police, on Friday, was trying to enter an area in Soura (in Srinagar) around the local mosque called ‘Jinab Sahib’ which was full of people for the Friday prayers. The residents of the area threw stones on the police to restrict their movement inside the area.