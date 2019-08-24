Gujarat: 52 crocodiles rescued in Vadodara after floods

Vadodara: Forest Department officials along with wildlife activists have rescued 52 crocodiles from Vadodara district which was recently hit by flash floods.

The rescue and release of crocodiles is being done by the district forest department in coordination with Wildlife SOS and Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA). A 24-hour helpline has been made active to receive reports of such sightings in the district.

Nidhi Dave, Range Forest Officer- Vadodara said, "As the water levels are receding, the crocodiles are migrating towards other water bodies. All of the rescued crocodiles have been released back into Vishwamitri River, which is their natural habitat." A few days back, officials were successful in rescuing a massive 16-foot-long crocodile from slums near Karelibaug area of the district.

Earlier this month, Gujarat received a heavy rainfall which led to an increase in the water level of several rivers causing it to burst into cities and creating a flood-like situation across several districts of the state.