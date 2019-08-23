Salt with rotis! That’s all 100 children at Mirzapur primary school were served in mid-day meal

A parent told a local journalist in an interview at the school, "Things are bad here. Sometimes, they feed the children salt and rotis. Sometimes salt and rice. When milk comes here on the rare occasion, most of it is never distributed. Bananas are never distributed. It has been like this for over a year now."

Several other children at the school claimed they had not received any milk too during the meal. The cook at the school, an elderly lady, claimed that she was provided just half a kilogram of potatoes to feed all the children in the school.

Anurag Patel, the top government officer in Mirzapur, told NDTV, "I got an inquiry conducted and the incident has been found to be true. Prima facie, it is the fault of the teacher in charge of the school and the supervisor at the gram panchayat. Both have been suspended."