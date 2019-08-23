Centre sets up inter-ministerial panel to monitor major infra projects

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that an inter-ministerial task force would be set up to finalise infrastructure projects, as part of the measures to boost the economy.

"An inter-ministerial task force is being formed by Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) to finalise pipeline of infrastructure projects," she said, adding that these initiatives are expected to boost growth and job creation.

A Finance Ministry presentation said that "these projects would be monitored actively to accelerate capital expenditure and investments in the economy".

At present, India's economy has been impacted by a consumption slowdown which is a culmination of several factors like high GST rates, farm distress, stagnant wages and liquidity constraints.