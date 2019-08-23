Bihar man enjoys three government jobs for 30 years

A Bihar man fooled the system for 30 years. Suresh Ram has been receiving three salaries from three different government departments of Bihar. His trick was revealed by Comprehensive Financial Management System (CFMS).

Ram has been receiving salaries from Assistant Engineer in the Office of Building Construction of Kishanganj, the Department of Water Resources in Banka district's Belhar block and in Bhimnagar East Embankment of Supaul.

Ram started his career as a Junior Engineer in Patna's Building Construction department in 1988. In the same year he got an appointment letter from water Resources Department of the same city. His drastic career success did not end there. He again received an appointment letter for the same post. The offers were unescapable for him.

"On 22 July, the Deputy Secretary asked Ram to bring all his papers to the irrigation department but he didn't show up," Madhusudan Kumar Karna, executive engineer of Kishanganj Building Construction department told DNA.

Although the FIR has been registered against Ram in Kishanganj police station, but he absconded as soon as the matter came to the notice of CFMS.