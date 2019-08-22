Twitter reacts with #shameoncongress after top leaders support Chidambaram

The Indian National Congress (INC), one of the prominent Indian political party, has been at the receiving end on social media since a while now. The current in the news is former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who has been arrested by the Chief Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the INX media case. According to the latest reports, the prosecution has sought a five-day custody. Soon after the arrest was made on Wednesday night, senior leaders of the INC cried foul over the issue. Soon after these statements made by the INC leaders, #ShameOnCongress started trending on Twitter.

Here’s a list of few tweets with the hashtag ShameOnCongress.