Mamata does a Modi, prepares tea for commoners at road side stall

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often flaunted his humble roots with pride, when he used to sell tea during his childhood. Now, Mamata Banerjee seems to have taken up that role of preparing tea, albeit for a day.

West Bengal chief minister prepared tea for commoners in a road side stall when she visited the beach town of Digha in Bengal. She stopped at a tea stall while her entourage was passing through Duttapur village on Wednesday, 182 kms from capital kolkata.