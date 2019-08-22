Heavy rains likely in Odisha, Kerala and coastal Karnataka: IMD

New Delhi: Heavy rainfall is likely in Odisha for the next 72 hours due to a cyclonic circulation over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off the state's coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast between 1.5 and 4.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Odisha next 72 hours," the weather agency said in its afternoon bulletin.

Under the influence of convergence of lower-level westerlies, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The weather agency said that isolated heavy rainfall is likely in these states during the subsequent four days.