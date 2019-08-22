Democracy is missing: Mamata Banerjee after Chidambaram's arrest

Kolkata: After DMK's M.K. Stalin, support for P. Chidambaram came in from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who hit out at the Central government over the arrest of the senior Congress leader by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday night.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Banerjee said, "The process is incorrect. I am not talking about the legality of the case. Chidambaram is a senior leader. He is also a former Finance and Home Minister of this country. The way the matter has been handled is very depressing."

Mamata raised the 'democracy in danger' bogey once again, claiming, "Today we are missing democracy in this country. It is weeping today." This is not the first time that Banerjee has questioned the Union government. Raising the same bogey, she had targeted the Central government when Indian Army was deputed on the Vidyasagar Setu to check its weight carrying capacity.

She also hit out at the Centre after demonetisation or more recently when CBI sleuths went to question then Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.