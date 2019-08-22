Delhi: 13-year-old boy chases, helps nab thief who snatched his mother’s gold chain

On Monday evening, a 13-year-old boy chased and helped nab a thief who had snatched his mother’s gold chain. The accused had snatched woman’s gold chain outside a school in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-3.

According to Hindustan Times, the 13-year-old boy was identified as Supriyo Pal and the snatcher was identified as Hari Om. Supriyo lives with his parents in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 and is a Class 7 student.

The incident took place on Monday around 9 pm, he and his mother, Suvra Pal, walked out to the local market for shopping. While returning home, the mother-son duo was walking past a private school in the neighbourhood, when a person allegedly approached Pal and snatched her gold chain with a jerk. After this, he began running towards a motorcycle on which his associate was waiting for him.

But Pal, with the help of passers-by, pinned down Hari Om till the police arrived at the spot. Om’s aide initially managed to escape but was later caught. The police said they interrogated Om and identified his associate as Akbar, who was later nabbed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh, “Both of them have criminal records. For Monday’s snatching, they have been booked for offences like stealing, assaulting while committing theft and receiving stolen property.” The cops recovered a part of the broken gold chain from Om, but a locket tied to it was found missing. Later, they recovered, the locket from Om’s associate.