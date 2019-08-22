CBI, ED actions a political vendetta: DMK’s Stalin

Chennai: DMK chief MK Stalin on Thursday said that there is a political vendetta behind actions of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX media case.

"P Chidambaram is an expert in law and he is able to come out of this situation legally. I think that the actions by CBI and ED are due to political vendetta," he said when asked about the action being taken against the former Union Minister Chidambaram.

Earlier in the day, CBI and ED filed caveats in the Supreme Court over Chidambaram's plea seeking protection from arrest in the INX media case.

With the caveat being filed, the apex court cannot pass any order on the former finance minister's plea without hearing the probe agencies. The Congress party also defended Chidambaram and said he is one of the most respected and qualified leaders of the country.

"P Chidambaram is an extremely qualified and respected leader, he has served this nation with dedication and humility. We stand by his quest for truth no matter what," the Congress tweeted.

Chidambaram was unable to get immediate relief after a three-judge bench of the top court sent the file of Chidambaram's Special Leave Petition (SLP) seeking pre-arrest bail to Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for passing an order on the listing of the case.

CJI Gogoi, however, had commenced hearing in the Ayodhya dispute case due to which Chidambaram's counsel Sibal was unable to mention the matter before him for urgent hearing.

The Congress leader's lawyers had moved the apex court against Tuesday's Delhi High Court order dismissing his anticipatory bail plea regarding cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to the alleged INX Media scam.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the plea of Chidambaram and said this is a case of money laundering of monumental magnitude.

ED had also issued a lookout notice against Chidambaram on Tuesday evening shortly after teams of the probe agency went to the former finance minister's residence but were unable to find him.