Case against P Chidambaram, son Karti built on Indrani Mukerjea’s statement: Report

Amidst dramatic scenes, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was arrested in the INX Media case on Wednesday night after he failed to get relief from the Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers. If reports are to believed, the case against P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram has been built on the statement of Indrani Mukerjea.

According to NDTV, sources told the leading news channel that Indrani Mukerjea told the Enforcement Directorate that P Chidambaram instructed them to help Karti Chidambaram in his businesses in exchange for the approval for foreign investment to INX Media. She also told the agency that the names of two firms -- 'Chess Management' and 'Advantage Strategic' -- were discussed as possible conduits for payments to Karti Chidambaram in return for regularising alleged irregularities in foreign investment to INX media, sources said.

Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukerjea used to head INX Media. Indrani Mukerjea was arrested for the murder of Sheena Bora in August 2015, her husband Peter Mukerjea was arrested by the CBI later. Earlier this year, Indrani Mukerjea filed a divorce plea and turned approver in INX Media case.

The firm once promoted by Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, both in jail for murdering latter's daughter Sheena Bora, had allegedly made payments to a firm linked to finance minister's son Karti Chidambaram, the CBI has said in the FIR. P Chidambaram has strongly denied the allegations, saying the payments were for consultancy and his son was in no way associated with that company.