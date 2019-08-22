Breaking Barriers! 550 Women in Kerala appointed to drive public sector vehicles

Thiruvananthapuram: Breaking the decades long monopoly of appointment of men in government offices and public sector establishments in Kerala, the state government has decided to appoint women drivers in these sectors.

A cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, took the decision on Wednesday. Women would be appointed as drivers as part of the government's decision to ensure gender equality in all walks of society.

"The cabinet has decided to induct women as drivers in government services and public-sector units. For this, the existing recruitment rules will be amended," an official release said.

The government had recently formed the first women battalion with over 550 members as part of efforts to enhance representation of women in the police force.