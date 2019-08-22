Biryani chain owner’s elder son crashes car, but younger takes the rap: Report

A Kolkata city court on Sunday sent Arsalan Parwez, the scion of a biryani chain owner, to 12 days' police remand in connection with a car crash that led to the death of two Bangladeshi nationals. But now reports have surfaced saying that the car was driven by Raghib Parvez, the elder son of Akhtar Parvez, owner of Arsalan, one of the city’s and the country’s best-known Mughlai restaurants, and not Arsalan Parvez, the younger son.

According to the Hindustan Times, Kolkata Police made an announced on Wednesday afternoon shortly after arresting the accused. Joint commissioner of Police (crime) Murlidhar Sharma said Raghib Parvez, 24, escaped to Dubai after the accident and returned to the city on Wednesday. Arsalan Parvez was arrested and sent to police custody till August 29 by a city court over the weekend.

Murlidhar Sharma told the leading daily, “We also arrested Mohammad Hamza, a maternal uncle of Raghib Parvez, on charges of giving shelter to the accused and helping him escape to Dubai. We cracked the case after going through the Jaguar’s infotainment and communication data in which the phone number of the person who drove the vehicle before the crash was recorded. That’s how we found Raghib’s number; we matched his social media profile photo with the footage recorded by security cameras at the crash site.”

A Jaguar, allegedly being driven by Parwez, had early on Saturday rammed into a Mercedes, which then hurtled towards a police kiosk and dashed into it, killing two bystanders and injuring one, all three of them Bangladeshi nationals.

Seeking his police remand, the prosecution claimed that Parwez, who was driving at a high speed in inclement weather, had jumped the red signal at the four-point Loudon Street-Shakespeare Sarani intersection in south Kolkata. Two Bangladeshi nationals, who had taken shelter under the police kiosk due to heavy rain, were killed when the Mercedes dashed into the booth after being hit by the Jaguar, the public prosecutor said.

Two occupants of the Mercedes also sustained injuries in the crash. They are currently undergoing treatment at a city hospital. According to the prosecution, Parwez has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, attempt to commit culpable homicide, rash driving, mischief and damage to public property.