P Chidambaran taken into custody by CBI

New Delhi (India): After over an hour-long high voltage drama, officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took former Union minister P Chidambaram into custody and took him to the CBI headquarters. He was taken away by probe agency officials even as supporters of the former union finance minister raised slogans and tried to stop the officials from taking him away.

A team of CBI and ED officials this night reached the residence of former Union Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaramapparently in a bid to arrest him. They even resorted to scaling the wall to get inside the premises of Chidambaram's house in Jor Bagh, south Delhi.Chidamabaram had rushed to his residence after a short and crisp address to the media at the AICC headquarters where he said that he believed in the wisdom of judges.

CBI and ED had earlier today issued a look out circular against him. Prior to that, the teams visited his residence, apparently to arrest him, but returned empty-handed after they failed to find him there. Chidambaram faced a major setback on Tuesday when the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in corruption and money laundering case related to alleged INX Media scam. Also today he failed to get relief from Supreme Court in the INX Media case as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers. (ANI)