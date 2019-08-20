Kerala couple's wedding reception held at relief camp after flood destroys their home

The incessant rain all across the country has destroyed homes and families. Floods also wreaked havoc in Kerala, but amidst the tragedy a couple got married in Wayanad and were planning to host their wedding reception on August 18.
However, the disastrous floods washed away their home and, along with that, their plan to host a wedding reception for their friends and family members. According to Indian Express, on Sunday, the reception was held at the relief camp with officials in attendance, and gifts for the newly-married couple. Rabiya, the bride, and her mother Jumailath had to escape their flooded home and move to the relief camp. Ornaments, clothes and all the essentials were washed away from their home in Chooralmala. The couple’s plans to celebrate their union were left in tatters.
On Sunday, the district administration and the parent-teacher association of the school in which the relief camp was set up, came together to host the reception of Rabiya and Shafi in the school. Local MLA CK Saseendran and district collector AR Ajayakumar were chief guests at the function.
From buying food for the residents of the camp, looking after the friends and relatives of the couple to raising funds to buy gifts for the couple; everything was taken care of by the officials at the relief camp.
