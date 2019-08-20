Ex-MPs told to vacate bungalows in 7 days

New Delhi: In an unusual order extending across party lines, all former MPs have been asked to vacate their government accommodations -- mostly heritage structures in the posh Lutyen's zone in the national capital -- the government said on Monday.

Most of these former MPs have overstayed their tenancy, which ended with their rout in election. But only a few were conscientious enough to let go off the trappings of power.

The number of former MPs who are clinging onto their bungalows is indeed staggering – more than 200. Incidentally, it is over two months since the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Strictly speaking, MPs have to vacate their bungalows within a month of dissolution of the Lok Sabha. The 16th Lok Sabha was dissolved on May 25 and all the bungalows should have been vacated by June 25.

Now, these VVIP guests who overstayed have been given a deadline of seven days to vacate the premises. If they fail to oblige, officials have been asked to stop power and water supply to these bungalows, CR Patil, chairman of the Housing Committee, said on Monday.

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dwelt on the problem. "When a new session of Parliament begins, newer MPs face lot of trouble as far as finding accommodation is concerned. I am glad efforts have been made to overcome this problem.

Being MP means people from the constituency come too and they too may need accommodation," his tweet read. But these former MPs are beyond redemption, a source pointed out. PM’s tweet has been like water off the duck’s back.