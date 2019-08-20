CPI(M) introspection reveals serious mistakes by party

Thiruvananthapuram: The leadership of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), heading Kerala’s LDF government, made a virtual confession, saying that the party erred in its judgment over the impact of its decision on the Sabarimala issue and stressed the need for party leaders to mend their ways in dealing with the public.

A meeting of the party’s state secretariat and state committee, which began a four-day session in the state capital, saw party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan present a report on the basis of feedback collected through a state-wide programme of home visits.

The feedback showed that large sections of people, including party sympathisers, disagreed with the government stand.

The meeting noted that the party had failed to faithfully implement the resolution passed at the Visakhapatnam Congress, which set certain norms for the conduct of party leaders.

The party has attracted widespread criticism for the abrasive manner in which party leaders behaved in public, often making remarks that came back to trouble the party.

The state secretary’s report concluded that the LDF government showed undue haste on the matter in the wake of the landmark Supreme Court verdict of September 2018.

By K RAVEENDRAN