Case registered after bank replaces gold with artificial ornaments

Noida: A branch of a co-operative bank in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly tried to return artificial gold jewellery to one of its customer who had taken a loan against original gold jewellery.

According to the police, a case has been registered into this matter and the probe is underway. "We had received a written complaint from the cluster head of Shivalik Mercantile Co-Operative Bank Limited, situated in Noida, Sector 27.

We were informed that three bank employees allegedly replaced around one kilogram of original gold jewellery belonging to a customer, with artificial gold ornaments," said Vineet Jaiswal, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Noida.

Reportedly, the victim had mortgaged his jewellery in a sealed packet, which was kept in the bank's locker. But when he went to pay off the loan and collect his gold ornaments, he learned that there was something wrong with the seal. On checking, he discovered that the ornaments returned by the bank were artificial.