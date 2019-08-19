Triple talaq cases increase in UP after law comes into force

Lucknow: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 which criminalises triple talaq has, so far, failed to act as a deterrent to the cases of triple talaq in Uttar Pradesh.

In recent weeks, there has been a spurt in such cases in the state. A woman from the Shamli district has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq over the phone earlier this month. "My husband gave me triple talaq over the phone. I have his call recording to prove this. I want justice. If justice is not given to me then I will immolate myself," the victim said.

In another incident, a woman has claimed that her husband gave her triple talaq inside the premises of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court in Etah earlier this month. The couple had come to the court regarding a case.

Similarly, in Hapur district, a woman has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq after she was not able to fulfill his dowry demands.

A senior police official who spoke on condition of anonymity, has said, "There has, undoubtedly, been a spurt in cases of triple talaq which is baffling because the law on this issue is already in place. We see no reason for this except a kind of retaliation from the men in the community."

The law, which sanctions a jail term of three years for the husband who gives instant triple talaq, came into effect on August 1. Since then over a three dozen cases of violations have already been reported from across the state. In the cases reported to the police, action has been slow. "In some cases, the families (especially, the women's) ask us not to take action since they hope for a rapprochement between the couple. In other cases, the men simply deny having given triple talaq to escape action," said a top police official.

A Muslim woman activist, however, said that the spurt in cases of triple talaq was a result of growing indignation among Muslim men who feel that their rights have been encroached upon. "If the police take quick action, this law will serve as a deterrent in the future," she said.