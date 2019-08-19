Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passes away at 82

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra passed away this morning due to prolonged illness at age of 82. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed grief on the death of Mishra. The government has declared 3-day mourning in Bihar.

According to an India Today report prior to Lalu Prasad face in Bihar he was the tallest political leader of Bihar for the longest time. He was Bihar Chief Minister for three times. The 82-year-old started out his career as a professor and went on to become Chief Minister of Bihar three times from Congress party. Mishra also served as a Union minister. Currently, he was a member of Bhartiya Jan Congress (Rashtriya). Last year, Jagannath Mishra was also acquitted from the controversial fodder scam case.

"Jagannath Mishra was a famous leader and educationist. He made an invaluable contribution to the politics of Bihar and India. His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics, society, and education," Nitish Kumar said in a statement.

(With inputs from ANI)