Bengaluru: Drunk driver hits 7 pedestrians after driving car onto pavement

Bengaluru: At least seven pedestrians were injured after a drunk driver drove his car onto a pavement here at HSR Layout locality on Sunday."A car driven by a drunk man ploughed into pedestrians and injured seven people in Bengaluru's HSR Layout," police said.

The accident, which occurred in front of a hotel at around 3 pm on Sunday, was caught on camera wherein the white SUV was seen speeding onto the pavement.