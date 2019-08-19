At least 22 people were killed and 12 others injured in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Nine people died in Shimla, five in Solan, two each in Kullu, Sirmaur, Solan and Chamba and one each in Una and Lahaul-Spiti districts.

Due to heavy rains, district officials in the state have ordered closure of all educational institutions in Shimla and Kullu. Gates of the Pandoh and the Nathpa Jhakri dams in Himachal Pradesh are being opened as the water level in the Beas and Sutlej rivers is very high.

People have been requested to stay away from rivers, rivulets and streams to avoid any untoward incident. Train services between Shimla and Kalka were disrupted on Sunday after multiple landslides blocked the rail route.