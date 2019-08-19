ArrestShehlaRashid trends on Twitter after Army slams Shehla Rashid's 'baseless' allegations on Kashmir situation

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday rejected Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader Shehla Rashid's allegations regarding situation in Jammu and Kashmir and termed them "baseless".
"Allegations levelled by Shehla Rashid are baseless and rejected. Such unverified and fake news are spread by inimical elements and organisations to incite unsuspecting population," the Army stated. In a series of tweets, Rashid had on Sunday said, "People are saying that Jammu and Kashmir Police has no authority on law and order situation. They have been rendered powerless. Everything is in the hands of paramilitary forces. One SHO was transferred on complaint of a CRPF man. SHOs carrying batons. Service revolvers can't be seen on them."
In another post, she wrote, "Armed forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on the floor, mixing oil with rice, etc." Rashid also claimed that in Shopian, four men were called into the "Army camp and "interrogated" (tortured)." "A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream, and be terrorised. This created an environment of fear in the entire area," she wrote.Following which #ArrestShehlaRashid started trending on Twitter. Many Twitteratis came forth and started slamming Rashid for her comments on Kashmir.
Here’s what netizens said:Following which #ArrestShehlaRashid started trending on Twitter. Many Twitteratis came forth and started slamming Rashid for her comments on Kashmir.
