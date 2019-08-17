Imran Khan SOS to Donald Trump

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday spoke to US President Donald Trump on phone for 12 minutes and discussed the situation in Kashmir.
"The prime minister conveyed to the US president the situation and danger which can arise in Kashmir," Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi was quoted as saying by Pakistani news organisations.
Significantly, the telephonic conversation came minutes ahead of the United Nations Security Council's scheduled meeting on Kashmir issue.
