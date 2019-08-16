Watch: Ladakh MP Jamyang Namgyal impresses again with dance moves during Independence Day celebrations

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, the BJP MP from Ladakh whose speech in support of the government's move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir went viral and earned him praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was seen dancing in Leh to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day.
The video was shared by news agency ANI, in which Namgyal could be seen dancing with a group of people as several stood by to watch the young MP's moves. In the brief 28-second video that was posted on Twitter, Tsering Namgyal is seen wearing sunglasses and a dark brown 'goucha' (traditional Ladakhi dress for men), and leading a line of fellow dancers. He was also seen waving the Tiranaga and also shaking his leg while passing through the crowded street. The supporters were seen cheering and taking photos with him as Namgyal continues with his celebrations. Later, he was also seen playing a traditional drum with the locals.
Tsering Namgyal, 34, emerged a hit on social media after a Lok Sabha speech backing the government's contentious decision to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir and split the state into two union territories - one for Jammu and Kashmir, and another for Ladakh.
This is not the first time when Namgyal showed off his dance moves. The young BJP MP, who became an overnight sensation with his speech, was seen dancing in celebration along with locals in his constituency.
He was seen waving a tricolour and dancing while walking through a crowded street. A gathering of onlookers and supporters can be seen cheering and clicking photos with him as Namgyal continues with his celebrations.
The celebrations came after the Centre scrapped the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Ladakh will be a UT without a legislature unlike Jammu and Kashmir, which will have elected representatives.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)