Sonia Gandhi mulling overhaul of state units, to name some chiefs

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi is said to be mulling the possibilities of overhauling different state units and naming new party chiefs for them.

After Gandhi's meeting with the party leaders from Maharashtra on Friday, sources said that she may be set to overhaul the state units. President's of Jharkhand, Karnataka and Goa are going to be announced soon by the party, they said.

There is a lot of infighting in Haryana and some solutions have been worked out as a truce between warring factions, the sources said. The Congress top brass has also expressed serious concerns over desertions of MLAs in Karnataka and Goa.