No killing in Kashmir, situation to be normal in few days: Chief Secretary

Srinagar: There has been no loss of life to any person in the Kashmir Valley during the past 12 days of lockdown, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B.V.R. Subrahmanyam said on Friday, and announced that the restrictions will be lifted and life "will become completely normal" as the situation improves over the next few days.

Countering foreign media reports claiming deaths and serious injuries during demonstrations following the revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, Subrahmanyam said steps were being taken to ease the restrictions in a gradual manner "keeping in view the evolving situation as well as the cooperation of the people in maintaining calm and peace".

Pakistan has been using the foreign media reports to whip up international opinion against India on the Kashmir issue. The Chief Secretary, who is known to be key to the government's moves on Kashmir, said that after the Friday prayers, "there would be an easing of restrictions in the next few days in an orderly way".

He announced that schools would open from Monday "area-wise" so that children's studies do not suffer. "As movement restrictions are removed area-by-area, public transport will start moving in these areas," he said, announcing that government offices were made fully functional from Friday.

On restoring mobile connectivity, which was cut off across the Valley since August 4, he said that it would be gradually restored in a phased manner, "keeping in mind the constant threat posed by terrorist organizations in using mobile connectivity to organize terror actions". Subrahmanyam said that 12 of the 22 districts were functioning normally with some limited night-time restrictions in five of them.

"The measures put in place have ensured that there has been not a single loss of life or serious injuries to anyone during the course of maintaining peace and order. We have prevented any loss of human life despite concerted efforts by the terrorist organizations, radical groups and continuing efforts by Pakistan to destabilize the situation," he said.

On the detention of politicians, including former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, besides others, the official said that "preventive detentions are being continuously reviewed and appropriate decisions will be made based on law and order assessments".

"It is expected that over the next few days, as the restrictions get eased, life in Jammu and Kashmir will become completely normal. This is already visible on the roads which have seen steady return of regular traffic," he said.

He said that the preventive detentions had been made "in accordance with the provisions of the law to maintain law and order and avoid breach of peace".