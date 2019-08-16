Lawyer files criminal case against Priyanka Gandhi for tweet on Pehlu Khan case verdict

Muzaffarnagar: A lawyer has filed a criminal case against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday in connection with her tweet on a trial court verdict in Rajasthan in which the accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case were acquitted.

The petitioner Sudhir Ojha said, "Today in Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court here, I have filed a criminal case against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra under sections 504, 506, 153 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and contempt of court in connection with her tweet regarding acquittal of accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case.

Ojha said, "The acquittal was done by the court due to lack of search, however, Vadra today tweeted against the verdict and this could generate religious frenzy and it also a contempt of court." "I have filed a case and the court has accepted it and announced that the hearing, in this case, will take place on August 26," the petitioner added.

Earlier today, Vadra termed as "shocking" the trial court's verdict acquitting all the six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case and hoped the Rajasthan government will do justice in the matter.

"The lower court's decision in the Pehlu Khan case is shocking. In our country, there should be no place of inhumanity and mob killing is a heinous crime," she tweeted.

In another tweet, the Congress leader said, "Rajasthan government's initiative to bring law against mob killing is commendable. Hope by getting justice for Pehlu Khan, this will set a good example."