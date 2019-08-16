J&K: Journalist detained, family clueless about charges

Irfan Amin Malik, a journalist working with the Greater Kashmir newspaper has been detained by local security forces on Wednesday. According to his family members, security forces arrived at their house in Tral in Pulwama district at 11.30 pm and took him away to Tral police station.

The Print reports that the journalist’s mother, Haseena, said that the midnight raid at their house was conducted by personnel of the Central Railway Police Force (CRPF) and Indian Army as well. The family went to meet Malik in the morning and he too wasn’t aware of the reason for his detention.

They also enquired with Awantipora Superintendent of Police Tahir Saleem as to the reason for their son’s arrest, to which they were counter-questioned if he had done any wrong reporting. As per Indian Express, Haseena’s response was, “We told him that Greater Kashmir newspaper [for which Malik works] is not publishing these days. SP Sahib then didn’t give a proper answer why my son has been detained and what are the charges against him.” Saleem said that he had no further information and was looking into the case, when asked for details by the Indian Express.

The family has been running from pillar to post in the hope of getting some answers, but still haven’t received any response from the administration. They have also approached the Media Facilitation Centre in Srinagar, but to no avail. Jammu and Kashmir Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal has also been apprised about the situation and is looking into it.

Irfan Amin Malik has been a journalist for the past four years and has now become the first media person to be detained in the Valley. Since special status was revoked, over 1,300 people have been detained, which also includes three former chief ministers.