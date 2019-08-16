J-K: Schools, educational institutions in Kashmir to reopen from 19th August

Srinagar: All schools and educational institutions in Kashmir will reopen from August 19, sources in the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Friday.

Earlier, J-K Governor Satya Pal Malik had directed the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar and all government offices to resume normal functioning from today.

All schools in Jammu had reopened on Saturday, a day after the district magistrate had ordered the withdrawal of prohibitory orders imposed under section 144 CrPC.