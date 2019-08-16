Detained Kashmir journalist Irfan Malik released on bond

Srinagar: A Kashmir-based journalist, who was apprehended by security forces Thursday night, has been released on a bond, officials said on Friday. Irfan Malik, a correspondent with the Greater Kashmir newspaper, was detained from his home in Tral in Pulwama district.
He was questioned and has been released after signing a bond, they said. It was not immediately known as to why was he detained. Officials, however, said a bond is taken from those who indulge in anti-social activities.
