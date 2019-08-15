President Ram Nath Kovind praises move on Art 370 on Independence-Day eve speech

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led government's decision to withdraw special status to Jammu & Kashmir and divide the state into two Union Territories came in for praise from President Ram Nath Kovind during his address to the nation on the eve of India's 73rd Independence Day on Wednesday.

"I believe the recent changes carried out in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh will be immensely beneficial for the citizens of the region," Kovind said.

The President further added that the political changes to the state will enable its people to access and enjoy the same rights, privileges and facilities at par with the rest of the country.

"These include progressive, egalitarian laws and provisions related to the Right to Education; accessing public information through the Right to Information; reservations in education and employment and other facilities for traditionally deprived communities; and justice for our daughters by abolishing unequal practices such as instant triple talaq," he added.

Kovind also praised political parties for the extended Budget session of the Parliament which enabled the passage of several key bills.