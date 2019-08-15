PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Independence Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat on the occasion of Independence Day on Thursday, prior to the flag hoisting at the Red Fort.

He headed to the venue of Independence Day function at the Red Fort to hoist the tricolour and address the nation, after paying homage to Gandhi. It will be Modi's sixth Independence Day speech and the first after returning to power with a massive mandate, from the ramparts of the Red Fort.