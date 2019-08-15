People should stay united to build progressive society, says Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said people should remain united and work towards building a progressive society. He also insisted that growth and development should not suffer due to unwanted misunderstandings between people.

Addressing the Independence Day function at the 1st Manipur Rifles ground here, Singh said, "A prosperous and progressive society can be achieved only when its people stay united. They should work together to ensure that development is not affected due to unwanted misunderstandings."

Talking about the initiatives taken by his government for the welfare of Manipur, the CM said work was in progress to develop Tamenglong into a district.