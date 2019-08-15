People should stay united to build progressive society, says Manipur CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday said people should remain united and work towards building a progressive society. He also insisted that growth and development should not suffer due to unwanted misunderstandings between people.
Addressing the Independence Day function at the 1st Manipur Rifles ground here, Singh said, "A prosperous and progressive society can be achieved only when its people stay united. They should work together to ensure that development is not affected due to unwanted misunderstandings."
Talking about the initiatives taken by his government for the welfare of Manipur, the CM said work was in progress to develop Tamenglong into a district.
"In line with the Centre's vision to develop hill districts in the country, work to build Tamenglong as a district has begun. The Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region has also given its approval to develop other hill districts in the state," he explained.
Singh also said measures were being taken to deal with increasing traffic snarls in Imphal and its nearby areas. "We are consulting with experts to deal with increasing traffic congestions. We are contemplating the provision to shift certain schools located in the busy parts of the main town to less-crowded areas," he added.