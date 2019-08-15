‘Papa loved taking apart my toys to see how they worked...’

As ISRO completes 50 years of success on August 15 this year, what are the emotions that flit through you?

I am filled with pride especially at the key roles women have taken on MOM and Chadrayaan 2. That would have made Papa very happy.

Your father, the esteemed Dr Vikram Sarabhai, is widely regarded as the father of India's space programme. As an Indian citizen, how would you sum up his enormous contribution to the sector.

I wish he had lived longer and continued to have a just and proud vision for our country, that he showed in all the ventures he undertook. We really miss people with that commitment to the country and her last citizen, people with compassion, vision and the wherewithal to make their visions happen. So much from farmer guidance to telemedicine has come to the help of millions. How much more he could have done had he lived.

Are there any particular achievements of ISRO that fill you with pride?

Their commitment to finding indigenous solutions, is something I admire.

What are the aspects of your father's personality that you deeply admire?

His way with people, his amazing ability to think intersectional through science, art, management, development and more, his total selflessness and need to make this country great in the true sense of the word, a country where people can harness science and technology for better lives, lives of dignity and away from deprivation and want.