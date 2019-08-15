New anti-terror law comes into effect

New Delhi: The new anti-terror law under which individuals can be declared as terrorists and their properties seized has come into effect, the Home Ministry announced on Wednesday.

President Ram Nath Kovind had given assent to the legislation on August 8 after the Lok Sabha passed it on July 24 and the Rajya Sabha on August 2.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention (Amendment) Act, 2019 (28 of 2019), the central government hereby appoints the 14th August, 2019, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," a home ministry notification said.

The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 2019 also provides for putting travel ban on such individuals once they are declared as terrorists.

The Act give powers to the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to attach properties acquired from proceeds of terrorism. Earlier, the law required that the NIA take prior permission from the respective state police chiefs to attach the proceeds of terrorism.

This delayed the process as often such properties are found in different states, another official said. Earlier, officers in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police and above were empowered to investigate cases under the UAPA as per Section 43. Now, officers in the rank of Inspector can to do so.