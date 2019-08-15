Indian Army triumphant at International Army Scout Masters competition

Rajasthan: The Indian Army on Thursday comprehensively won the 5th International Army Scout Masters competition held at a military station here from August 6 to August 14.

A total of eight teams from India, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Sudan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Belarus participated in the competition. This was the first time the Indian Army participated in the competition.

"The Indian Army team was selected and trained under the aegis of Southern Command. The smooth and efficient conduct of the event drew applause from all the participating teams and international panel of judges including the co-host, Russia," said an official statement.

A world-class infrastructure was created at the military station to conduct the event.

"A challenging obstacle course for infantry combat vehicles was created over a distance of 6.7 km with 15 obstacles. Another tough obstacle course for the scout masters teams was created having 22 obstacles over a distance of 1.3 km," the statement said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to be the chief guest on the closing ceremony on August 16, 2019. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General S K Saini, officials from participating nations and members of the International Organising Committee will also be present at the event.