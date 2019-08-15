Independence Day: PM Narendra Modi meets school children after I-Day speech

New Delhi: Known for his affection towards kids, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yet again revealed the softer version of himself as he met children after his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort.

As the Prime Minister stepped down from his car and moved towards the area where children were seated, the visibly excited kids could not hold their excitement and rushed to shake hands with him.

Dressed in a plain white-half sleeved kurta paired with taut churidar, the PM interacted with the kids who came to perform on the occasion. While the kids seated in the front row had an advantage, kids at the back also rushed to catch a moment with Modi.

Soon, the Prime Minister was surrounded by beaming kids who were all keen to get a chance of a handshake with Modi. The Prime Minister too looked joyous as he wore a big smile during his interaction with school children.

Meeting kids after his I-Day address has been a ritual for Modi and he continued it for his sixth speech for the occasion. The Prime Minister's affection for children is also well known as he has often been seen getting pally with young friends.

Last month, Modi posted a picture of himself playing with an infant who visited him in the parliament. He has been spotted and captured interacting with children on many occasions. Even during his trips to other countries, candid photos of Modi interacting or playing with children have often made their way to social media.