From Jammu and Kashmir to population explosion: Top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort here on the 73rd Independence Day. He talked about a host of issues, ranging from his government’s landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir to the flood-hit parts of the country.

He said that within 10 weeks of assuming power, his government has taken key decisions such as bringing a new law to ban the practice of instant triple talaq and scrapping provisions of Article 370 related to Jammu and Kashmir. "Our government does not delay decisions. We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending," he said while referring to Article 370.

Previous governments made efforts in the past 70 years to deal with Kashmir, but it did not bear results, he said, adding "a new approach was needed". He said that every effort being made to remove corruption and black money was welcome and added these are "menaces" that have ruined India for 70 years.

Here are some top quotes from PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day address:

Jammu and Kashmir: “We neither nurse problems nor keep them pending. Why did those who are supporting Article 370 make it a permanent provision for J&K and kept it a temporary measure.”

Triple Talaq: “Scrapping of triple talaq will help Muslim women live a better life. The decision should not be seen through political prism. If we can take steps against ‘Sati’ custom, female foeticide and dowry, then why not against instant triple talaq.”

Population explosion: “It leads to many difficulties. We have to be concerned about the population explosion. Centre, as well as state governments, should launch schemes to tackle it.”

One Nation, One Constitution: "For those speaking in favour of Article 370 and 35A, the country is asking if they were so important for changing the country's fortunes, then why didnt you make it permanent? Why did you keep it as temporary (clauses)? If you had the conviction, why didn't you make it permanent? Because you too knew that what had happened was not proper, but lacked the courage to go forward. For me the country's future is everything, not my political future. Now one can say with pride, One Nation, One Constitution."

One nation, one election: “Discussions should now be held on one nation one election, it is imperative to make the country great. Time has come to take on key challenges head on. One nation, one constitution spirit has become a reality and India is proud of it.”

GST: “GST brought to life the dream of one nation, one tax. India has also achieved one nation, one grid in the energy sector.”

Freedom: “Government should have a minimal role in people’s lives. Let our people have the freedom of pursuing their own aspirations, let the right eco-system be made in this regard.”

Economy: “We have decided to invest Rs 100 lakh crore in infrastructure building. India can become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next five years.”

Pollution: “Can we free India from single-use plastic? Time for implementing this idea is now. Let an important step in this direction be made on October 2.”

Tourism: “There is huge scope to improve our tourism sector. Let us make local products attractive. May more export hubs emerge. Our guiding principle is Zero Defect, Zero Effect.”

Jal Jeevan Mission: "I want to announce from the Red Fort that we will move forward with Jal Jeevan Mission. The Centre and states will work towards it and in coming years, more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore will be spent."

Floods: "When the country is celebrating Independence day, many parts of the country is facing the problem of floods due to heavy rains. We stand in complete solidarity with those affected by the floods and I assure that all possible support that is needed will be provided to them by the central and the state governments."

