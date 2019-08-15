BRAHMOS The unparalleled weapon system

BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile has been indomitably scaling greater heights of success since its inception in 1998. The successful Joint Venture (JV) has till date achieved excellent results delivering a world class product to the Indian Armed Forces.
Today, this successful Joint Venture between India and Russia is not just transfer of technology but mutual production and upgradation of technology so as to ensure that the country becomes self-sufficient in supersonic strategic missile capacity.
Both Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and JSC MIC NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) of Russia have made impressive strides in joint design, development and production of the high-technology BRAHMOS.
The supersonic cruise missile is a unique example of the partnership between both the nations in critical areas of research and development.
The potential BRAHMOS, developed as a fusion of great scientific minds from India and Russia, has grown from strength to strength over the years and added new capabilities to meet divergent war scenarios.
The advanced weapon system, with its versatility, potentiality and striking capability, has maintained a leading edge over world’s other missiles. BRAHMOS is capable of flying at a top speed of Mach 3 or 3,000-km an hour and is extremely lethal in striking down an enemy target in no time.
The supersonic speed of the missile also makes it difficult for interception by the enemy’s air defence system.
The missile with pinpoint accuracy can be launched as far as 290 km from the target. The missile has successfully demonstrated its speed, precision and power a number of times from naval ships and Mobile Autonomous Launchers.
The launches have been carried out in sea-to-sea, sea-to-land, land-to-land and land-to-sea configurations. The Indian Army and Indian Navy became the first recipients of this unparalleled weapon system.
The air-launched version was successfully test-fired for the first time in 2017 from a modified Su-30MKI fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. In 22 May 2019,
BRAHMOS Air Launched Missile, fired from Su-30MKI effectively penetrated a land target, thus showcasing time and again a much desired capability of BRAHMOS missile to strike from large stand-off ranges on any target at sea or on land with pinpoint accuracy by day or night and in all weather conditions.
BrahMos Aerospace also prides itself in possessing a full-fledged design centre, an Industrial Consortium for producing different sub-systems, a world-class integration, and check-out facilities with stringent quality control.
BrahMos Missile Industrial Complex comprises of more than 200 Indian industries and multiple Russian industries, R&D labs and academic institutions of both the countries.
BrahMos Aerospace now aims to take it to the next level by designing and developing even more lethal and powerful variants of the existing weapon, including a smaller, smarter BRAHMOS-NG (Next-Gen) for arming a wide range of modern military platforms, and a hypersonic BRAHMOS-II (K) which promises to revolutionise future warfare in a significant way.BrahMos Aerospace wishes all with great fervour on the auspicious occasion of India’s 73rd Independence Day.