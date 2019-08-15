BRAHMOS The unparalleled weapon system

Both Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India and JSC MIC NPO Mashinostroyeniya (NPOM) of Russia have made impressive strides in joint design, development and production of the high-technology BRAHMOS.

The supersonic cruise missile is a unique example of the partnership between both the nations in critical areas of research and development.

The potential BRAHMOS, developed as a fusion of great scientific minds from India and Russia, has grown from strength to strength over the years and added new capabilities to meet divergent war scenarios.

The advanced weapon system, with its versatility, potentiality and striking capability, has maintained a leading edge over world’s other missiles. BRAHMOS is capable of flying at a top speed of Mach 3 or 3,000-km an hour and is extremely lethal in striking down an enemy target in no time.