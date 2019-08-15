Archiving the highs

Identifying the importance of space technology in the development of a nation, Vikram Sarabhai (whose 100th birthday was celebrated a few days ago on August 12) formed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on August 15, 1969.

Over the years, under the guidance of several scientists and researchers, ISRO has become one of the six largest space agencies in the world. Celebrating 50 years since its formation, we trace the accomplishments of the organisation and highlight them through our archives.

1979: Built for greatness

Launched on June 7, 1979, Bhaskara (named after the ancient Indian astronomer) was the first Experimental Remote Sensing Satellite built in India. It contained sophisticated instruments and the imageries were used in the field of Hydrology and Forestry as well as for oceanographic studies.

1980: The launch that led the way