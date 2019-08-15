After road rage, retd Bihar IPS officer faces police callousness

Patna: Ajay Kumar Verma, a 1985 batch IPS officer, and his family became victims of road rage here on Tuesday evening. They were badly beaten up by the members of the bikers gang on Patna bypass near Ramkrishna Nagar here. Verma, who retired last year also experienced the callousness of police as his calls were responded after an hour.

Verma who was returning from a granite shop on the Bypass road along with his wife and son, was admitted to the hospital as he suffered injuries in abdomen, head and chest. The members of the bikers gang attacked them with sticks and stones.

City SP Jitendra Kumar on Wednesday said three people have been arrested and search for others was on. Verma in his FIR had alleged that 20 youths were attacking the family.

His car was also badly damaged. Verma said, “It was a new experience for me as I served in Bihar for the last 35 years. I called up the Traffic SP, City SP. Senior SP several times but they responded after an hour when the criminals had fled.

Finally, I called up DG of police Gupteshwar Pandey, my junior in the service, who instructed the police to contact me. Verma said when the inspector reached him, he declined to entertain his complaint saying the venue of occurence was not in the jurisdiction of his police station. I know senior SP of Patna has jurisdiction in the entire district.

He recalled the incident and said due to rush of the school students in the area, the highway was closed for a few minutes on both northern and southern ends.

I too had stopped the car. Suddenly, a biker dashed from behind which resulted into damage to the vehicle. I asked about his driving licence, which he did not have. He was a minor too.

He called up his friends and soon over 20 people came and started assaulting me, my wife and son. My wife made desperate calls to the control room and other police officers, but the Traffic SP returned the call after an hour.

Police arrested three youths Sunny, Vikky and Alok. The motorcycle is owned by one Kundan Kumar. DGP has formed a special investigation team to probe the case and arrest the criminals.

